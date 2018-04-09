EyeGate Pharma (EYEG) vs. Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) Financial Contrast

EyeGate Pharma (NASDAQ: EYEG) and Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EyeGate Pharma and Regulus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EyeGate Pharma $410,000.00 15.58 -$13.21 million ($1.02) -0.36 Regulus Therapeutics $70,000.00 965.34 -$71.90 million ($0.96) -0.68

EyeGate Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Regulus Therapeutics. Regulus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EyeGate Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EyeGate Pharma and Regulus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EyeGate Pharma -2,480.28% -2,683.87% -96.01% Regulus Therapeutics -99,868.07% -201.84% -92.58%

Risk and Volatility

EyeGate Pharma has a beta of 3.58, indicating that its stock price is 258% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regulus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.5% of EyeGate Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of EyeGate Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Regulus Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EyeGate Pharma and Regulus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EyeGate Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Regulus Therapeutics 0 4 2 0 2.33

EyeGate Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 710.81%. Regulus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $2.10, suggesting a potential upside of 223.08%. Given EyeGate Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EyeGate Pharma is more favorable than Regulus Therapeutics.

Summary

EyeGate Pharma beats Regulus Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EyeGate Pharma

EyeGate Pharma is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its products include EGP-437 and EyeGate II Delivery System. EGP-437 treat non-infectious anterior uveitis, a debilitating form of intraocular inflammation of the anterior portion of the uvea, such as the iris or ciliary body. The EyeGate II Delivery System delivers drugs non-invasively and quickly into the ocular tissues through the use of iontophoresis, which can accelerate the onset of action, dramatically reduce treatment frequency versus eye drops and sustain therapeutic effect. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. It also has an oligonucleotide synthesis collaboration agreement with STA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for research and mid-scale non-GMP/cGMP manufacturing. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

