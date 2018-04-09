EZToken (EZT) Price Hits $0.53

EZToken (CURRENCY:EZT) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One EZToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00007913 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, EZToken has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. EZToken has a total market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of EZToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002932 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.36 or 0.00765020 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014652 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00177367 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00037905 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00054705 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

EZToken Token Profile

EZToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,500,000 tokens. The official website for EZToken is ico.ezpos.io. EZToken’s official Twitter account is @eztoken.

EZToken Token Trading

EZToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbene. It is not presently possible to purchase EZToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EZToken must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EZToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

