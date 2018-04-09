EZToken (EZT) Price Reaches $0.54 on Major Exchanges

EZToken (CURRENCY:EZT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. In the last week, EZToken has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One EZToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00008059 BTC on popular exchanges. EZToken has a total market capitalization of $6.23 million and approximately $901,567.00 worth of EZToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002921 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00751472 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00174216 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00037039 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00050599 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

EZToken Token Profile

EZToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,500,000 tokens. EZToken’s official Twitter account is @eztoken. The official website for EZToken is ico.ezpos.io.

Buying and Selling EZToken

EZToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbene. It is not currently possible to buy EZToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EZToken must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EZToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

