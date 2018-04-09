FairGame Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00 (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last seven days, FairGame has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $766,637.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FairGame token can currently be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $294.38 or 0.04433780 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035428 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00052886 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00713964 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00019347 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00077908 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00058736 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00032259 BTC.

FairGame Token Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. FairGame’s official website is fair.game. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam.

FairGame Token Trading

FairGame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is not possible to buy FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

