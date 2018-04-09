Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (FMSA) Receives $5.95 Average PT from Analysts

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc (NYSE:FMSA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.95.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FMSA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on shares of Fairmount Santrol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fairmount Santrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Fairmount Santrol in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.15 price target on shares of Fairmount Santrol in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fairmount Santrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of FMSA stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.10. 733,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,621. The company has a market capitalization of $953.47, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 2.17. Fairmount Santrol has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Fairmount Santrol (NYSE:FMSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Fairmount Santrol had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $273.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Fairmount Santrol’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Fairmount Santrol will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jenniffer D. Deckard sold 6,450 shares of Fairmount Santrol stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $28,767.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Conway acquired 50,000 shares of Fairmount Santrol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,898.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 56,600 shares of company stock valued at $240,570 and have sold 28,626 shares valued at $128,051. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Fairmount Santrol in the third quarter worth about $101,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Fairmount Santrol by 92.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares during the period. Ferris Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fairmount Santrol in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Fairmount Santrol by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 24,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Fairmount Santrol by 80.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Fairmount Santrol Company Profile

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc is a provider of sand-based proppant solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Proppant Solutions, and Industrial & Recreational (I&R) Products. Its Proppant Solutions segment provides sand-based proppants for use in hydraulic fracturing operations throughout the United States and Canada, Argentina, Mexico, China, northern Europe and the United Arab Emirates.

