BidaskClub Downgrades Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, March 23rd.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Farmer Brothers in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Farmer Brothers from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of Farmer Brothers stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.47. Farmer Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35.

Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $167.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.62 million. Farmer Brothers had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 2.98%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Farmer Brothers will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Farmer Brothers news, Director Christopher P. Mottern acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.26 per share, with a total value of $45,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeanne Farmer Grossman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $636,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farmer Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Farmer Brothers by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Farmer Brothers by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Farmer Brothers by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Farmer Brothers by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 320,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 31,529 shares in the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmer Brothers Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink iced coffee.

