Fastenal (FAST) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 11th. Analysts expect Fastenal to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fastenal to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FAST opened at $53.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15,432.32, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 5.51.

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Northcoast Research set a $60.00 price objective on Fastenal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Fastenal to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

In other news, insider Charles S. Miller sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,483,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $424,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

