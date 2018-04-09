Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FATE. Zacks Investment Research raised Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub raised Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FATE. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $373,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 968.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 333,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 108,602 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 686,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,341. The company has a current ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,046.08% and a negative return on equity of 71.00%. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc (Fate Therapeutics) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. The Company’s cell therapy pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs, including cancer immunotherapies derived from engineered induced pluripotent cells, and immuno-regulatory programs, including hematopoietic cell immunotherapies for protecting the immune system of patients undergoing hematopoietic cell transplantation and for suppressing autoimmunity.

