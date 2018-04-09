Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Genius Brands (GNUS) Share Price

News stories about Genius Brands (NASDAQ:GNUS) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Genius Brands earned a coverage optimism score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.479137582563 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNUS. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Genius Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genius Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNUS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,287. Genius Brands has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.68.

Genius Brands Company Profile

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

