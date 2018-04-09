Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Second Sight Medical (EYES) Stock Price

Press coverage about Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) has been trending positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Second Sight Medical earned a news impact score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the medical device company an impact score of 49.1113586848759 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EYES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Second Sight Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Second Sight Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Second Sight Medical stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.70. 45,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,068. Second Sight Medical has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.02.

Second Sight Medical (NASDAQ:EYES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Second Sight Medical had a negative net margin of 358.06% and a negative return on equity of 197.61%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Second Sight Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 333.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Second Sight Medical will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Second Sight Medical

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision to blind individuals in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, Canada, and Singapore. The company's product is the Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa.

