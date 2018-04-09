Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Getting Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Innovative Industrial Properties earned a news sentiment score of 0.39 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.4439533788529 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Ladenburg Thalmann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $30.32 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $36.88. The firm has a market cap of $192.90, a PE ratio of 45.25 and a beta of -0.70.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). Innovative Industrial Properties had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.25%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. The Company intends to acquire its properties through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases.

