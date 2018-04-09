Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Federated National Holding Company is an insurance holding company, which through its subsidiaries, controls all aspects of the insurance underwriting, distribution and claims processes. The Company underwrites homeowners’ property and casualty, commercial general liability, commercial residential property, flood, personal automobile and commercial automobile. It is also licensed to and has the facilities to market and underwrite policies for other insurance carriers’ lines of business such as, inland marine, workers’ compensation and personal umbrella insurance. Federated National Holding Company, formerly known as 21st Century Holding Company, is based in Sunrise, Florida. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNHC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Federated National and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Federated National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Shares of Federated National stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.02. Federated National has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.82 million. Federated National had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 3.79%. analysts anticipate that Federated National will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Federated National’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Federated National announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Federated National news, Director Jenifer G. Kimbrough sold 4,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $71,206.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNHC. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Federated National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Federated National by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federated National in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Federated National by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Federated National by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated National Company Profile

Federated National Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance.

