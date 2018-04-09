FedEx (FDX) PT Raised to $274.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price upped by analysts at Oppenheimer from $265.00 to $274.00 in a report released on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.51.

FDX stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,072. The stock has a market cap of $62,763.85, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. FedEx has a 12-month low of $182.89 and a 12-month high of $274.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $16.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

