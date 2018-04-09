Ferguson (FERG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by ICAP

Ferguson (LON:FERG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at ICAP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have a GBX 6,300 ($89.05) price objective on the stock. ICAP’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($87.63) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Ferguson to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,435 ($76.82) to GBX 5,870 ($82.97) in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 5,600 ($79.15) to GBX 5,675 ($80.21) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($66.43) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($89.05) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,876.07 ($83.05).

LON:FERG traded down GBX 26 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 5,272 ($74.52). 996,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,008. Ferguson has a 12 month low of GBX 4,427 ($62.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,722 ($80.88).

In related news, insider Mike Powell sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,378 ($76.01), for a total value of £355,808.48 ($502,909.51).

WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/ferguson-ferg-earns-buy-rating-from-icap-updated-updated.html.

About Ferguson

Ferguson Plc, formerly Wolseley plc, is a Switzerland-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of plumbing and heating products and building materials. The Company’s segments include USA, UK, Nordics, and Canada and Central Europe. The Company operates seven business units in the United States, six of these mainly operate in the business to business (B2B) market with one operating in the business to consumer (B2C) market.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.