Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,425 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 25.4% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $78.43 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $197,722.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 46,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $4,169,406.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 4,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $401,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,425 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/ferguson-wellman-capital-management-inc-sells-5425-shares-of-procter-gamble-co-pg-updated.html.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.