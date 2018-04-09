Ferguson (FERG) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a research note published on Friday, March 23rd. They currently have a GBX 6,300 ($89.05) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FERG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,450 ($77.03) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($66.43) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Numis Securities raised shares of Ferguson to an add rating and set a GBX 6,150 ($86.93) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 5,900 ($83.39) to GBX 6,250 ($88.34) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,500 ($91.87) to GBX 6,280 ($88.76) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 5,876.07 ($83.05).

FERG traded down GBX 4 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 5,272 ($74.52). The company had a trading volume of 1,138,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,008. Ferguson has a one year low of GBX 4,427 ($62.57) and a one year high of GBX 5,722 ($80.88).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%.

In other news, insider Mike Powell sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,378 ($76.01), for a total transaction of £355,808.48 ($502,909.51).

About Ferguson

Ferguson Plc, formerly Wolseley plc, is a Switzerland-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of plumbing and heating products and building materials. The Company’s segments include USA, UK, Nordics, and Canada and Central Europe. The Company operates seven business units in the United States, six of these mainly operate in the business to business (B2B) market with one operating in the business to consumer (B2C) market.

