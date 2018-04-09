Ferro Co. (FOE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $383.33 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will post sales of $383.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $381.90 million to $384.50 million. Ferro reported sales of $320.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $383.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.94 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

FOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

In related news, Chairman Peter T. Thomas sold 73,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $1,729,936.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $420,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 137,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,614.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,816 in the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Ferro in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro in the fourth quarter worth $958,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Ferro in the fourth quarter worth $32,176,000. Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in Ferro by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 479,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 202,629 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferro in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FOE opened at $23.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,952.55, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.76. Ferro has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

