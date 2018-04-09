Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

GSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Group set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ferroglobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ferroglobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Ferroglobe in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferroglobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

NASDAQ GSM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.22. 593,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,923. Ferroglobe has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1,766.50, a PE ratio of 78.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $468.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the fourth quarter valued at $7,340,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 30,358.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 35,216 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Ferroglobe during the third quarter valued at $3,611,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,249,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,922,000 after purchasing an additional 109,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Ferroglobe by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 19,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC, formerly VeloNewco Limited, is engaged in silicon and specialty metals industry. The Company produces silicon metal and silicon- and manganese-based alloy, which serves customers in the chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. It operates through two segments: Electrometallurgy and Energy.

