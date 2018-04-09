BidaskClub Downgrades Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, March 23rd.

GSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ferroglobe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ferroglobe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.60.

NASDAQ:GSM opened at $10.28 on Friday. Ferroglobe has a one year low of $8.54 and a one year high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,766.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.08 and a beta of 1.61.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Ferroglobe had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $468.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Ferroglobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 435,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 19,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC, formerly VeloNewco Limited, is engaged in silicon and specialty metals industry. The Company produces silicon metal and silicon- and manganese-based alloy, which serves customers in the chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. It operates through two segments: Electrometallurgy and Energy.

