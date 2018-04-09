Fevertree Drinks PLC (FEVR) Receives GBX 2,863.33 Average PT from Analysts

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,863.33 ($40.47).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FEVR. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,850 ($40.28) to GBX 3,350 ($47.35) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 2,350 ($33.22) to GBX 3,300 ($46.64) in a report on Monday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($43.82) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group started coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,000 ($42.40) price objective on the stock.

In other Fevertree Drinks news, insider Andrew Branchflower sold 26,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,596 ($36.69), for a total value of £698,453.80 ($987,213.85).

FEVR traded down GBX 4 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,685 ($37.95). 306,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,543. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of GBX 1,353.93 ($19.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,926 ($41.36).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be issued a GBX 7.64 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $3.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks plc is a United Kingdom-based holding and investment company. The Company is a developer and supplier of premium mixer drinks. The Company’s premium mixers consist of a range of all natural carbonated mixers, including Tonics, Ginger Ale, Ginger Beer, Bitter Lemon and Lemonades. The Company sells a range of products under the Fever-Tree brand, which include Indian Tonic Water, Naturally Light Tonic Water, Elderflower Tonic Water, Mediterranean Tonic Water, Ginger Ale, Ginger Beer, Naturally Light Ginger Beer, Bitter Lemon, Sicilian Lemonade, Lemonade, Spring Soda Water and Premium Cola.

