Fibria (FBR) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.07

Media coverage about Fibria (NYSE:FBR) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Fibria earned a daily sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.1429592881259 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:FBR traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $19.40. 997,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,804. The company has a market capitalization of $10,934.67, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.82. Fibria has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $22.05.

Fibria (NYSE:FBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Fibria had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 7.65%. research analysts predict that Fibria will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Fibria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fibria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Fibria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Fibria from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.25 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Fibria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.94.

Fibria Company Profile

Fibria Celulose SA produces, sells, and exports short fiber pulp in Brazil and internationally. It manufactures and sells bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp. The company has approximately 1,056,000 hectares of forest base in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Bahia.

