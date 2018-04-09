Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.16

News stories about Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fidelity National Information Servcs earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the information technology services provider an impact score of 46.7312871599736 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

FIS traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31,637.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52-week low of $79.51 and a 52-week high of $103.65.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Servcs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

In other news, EVP James W. Woodall sold 87,195 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $8,771,817.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Norcross sold 293,333 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $27,661,301.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,256,602 shares of company stock worth $123,478,574 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) is a financial services technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Integrated Financial Solutions (IFS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Corporate and Other. The IFS segment is focused on serving the North American regional and community bank and savings institutions market for transaction and account processing, payment solutions, channel solutions, digital channels, risk and compliance solutions, and services.

