Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX Has $6.34 Million Holdings in Pfizer (PFE)

Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its holdings in Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.9% of Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 243.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,175,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,574,000 after buying an additional 9,339,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 418,639,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,062,088,000 after buying an additional 9,239,499 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $268,389,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5,413.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,360,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,515,000 after buying an additional 7,226,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 24,369,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $869,997,000 after buying an additional 5,901,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $35.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $209,362.27, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays downgraded Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

In other Pfizer news, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 13,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $501,398.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirsten Lund-Jurgensen sold 9,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $353,676.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,505.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 248,037 shares of company stock valued at $9,064,785. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

