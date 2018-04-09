Fiera Capital Corp (FSZ) Receives C$16.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSZ shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of FSZ stock traded down C$0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$10.86. 297,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,288. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$10.75 and a 12-month high of C$15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.02, a P/E ratio of 63.88 and a beta of 1.03.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corp is a Canada-based independent, full-service, multi-product investment company. It provides investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients and retail investors. It operates through investment management services segment in Canada and the United States.

