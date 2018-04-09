Financial Analysis: Columbia Banking System (COLB) and South State Bank (SSB)

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ: COLB) and South State Bank (NASDAQ:SSB) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of South State Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Columbia Banking System shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of South State Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Columbia Banking System and South State Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Columbia Banking System 0 3 2 0 2.40 South State Bank 0 4 2 0 2.33

Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus target price of $47.60, suggesting a potential upside of 13.47%. South State Bank has a consensus target price of $98.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.71%. Given South State Bank’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe South State Bank is more favorable than Columbia Banking System.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Columbia Banking System and South State Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Columbia Banking System $484.39 million 6.33 $112.82 million $2.19 19.16 South State Bank $575.15 million 5.40 $87.55 million $4.85 17.40

Columbia Banking System has higher earnings, but lower revenue than South State Bank. South State Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Columbia Banking System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Columbia Banking System has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, South State Bank has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Columbia Banking System pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. South State Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Columbia Banking System pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. South State Bank pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Columbia Banking System and South State Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Columbia Banking System 23.29% 9.14% 1.28% South State Bank 15.22% 8.15% 1.21%

Summary

Columbia Banking System beats South State Bank on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (Columbia) is a bank holding company for Columbia State Bank (the Bank) and Columbia Trust Company (Columbia Trust). The Company provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers products and services, which include Personal Banking, Business Banking and Wealth Management. Its Personal Banking products and services include Checking and Saving Accounts; Consumer Lending; Digital Banking; Residential Lending, and VISA Card Services. Its Business Banking products and services include Agricultural Lending; Commercial and Industrial Lending; International Banking; Merchant Card Services; Municipal Lending; Real Estate and Real Estate Construction Lending; Remote Deposit Capture; Small Business Administration (SBA) Lending; Small Business Services, and Treasury Management. Its Wealth Management products and services include Investment Services, Private Banking and Professional Banking.

South State Bank Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, ATM processing, and wealth management and trust services. It serves customers through 181 financial centers in 29 South Carolina counties, 9 North Carolina counties, 19 Georgia counties, and 4 Virginia counties. The company was formerly known as First Financial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to South State Corporation in July 2013. South State Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina.

