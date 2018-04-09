Reviewing Directview (OTCMKTS:DIRV) and Its Competitors

Directview (OTCMKTS: DIRV) is one of 23 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Directview to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Directview and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Directview 0 0 0 0 N/A Directview Competitors 123 336 492 25 2.43

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 10.79%. Given Directview’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Directview has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Directview and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Directview $460,000.00 -$4.76 million N/A Directview Competitors $2.80 billion $520.93 million 8.73

Directview’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Directview.

Profitability

This table compares Directview and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Directview -293.43% N/A -216.09% Directview Competitors -10.74% -29.26% -7.64%

Volatility and Risk

Directview has a beta of -8.17, indicating that its stock price is 917% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Directview’s competitors have a beta of 0.38, indicating that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.0% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of Directview shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Directview competitors beat Directview on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Directview Company Profile

DirectView Holdings, Inc. provides security systems and related services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates within Security and Surveillance, and Video Conferencing Services divisions. The Security and Surveillance division designs and installs surveillance systems, digital video recording and services. The Video Conferencing Services division provides teleconferencing services. It offers several service options to protect and maintain each company’s security investment which includes a customized security system. The company was founded on October 6, 2006 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

