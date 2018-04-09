Analyzing Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) and Its Competitors

Ducommun (NYSE: DCO) is one of 9 publicly-traded companies in the “Aircraft parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ducommun to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Ducommun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of shares of all “Aircraft parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Ducommun shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of shares of all “Aircraft parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ducommun has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ducommun’s rivals have a beta of 3.47, meaning that their average share price is 247% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ducommun and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ducommun 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ducommun Competitors 35 375 561 12 2.56

Ducommun presently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.51%. As a group, “Aircraft parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 5.44%. Given Ducommun’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ducommun is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ducommun and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ducommun $558.18 million $20.07 million 22.17 Ducommun Competitors $3.34 billion $299.73 million 23.21

Ducommun’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ducommun. Ducommun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ducommun and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ducommun 3.60% 6.82% 2.75% Ducommun Competitors 11.02% 10.53% 5.69%

Summary

Ducommun rivals beat Ducommun on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated is a global provider of engineering and manufacturing services for various products and failure applications used primarily in the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical and other industries. The Company is a solution-based provider, offering a range of value-added products and services in its primary businesses of electronics, structures and integrated solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Electronic Systems (ES) and Structural Systems (SS). The ES has over three product offerings in electronics manufacturing for various applications, including complex cable assemblies and interconnect systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and electronic, electromechanical and mechanical assemblies. The SS segment offers over three product offerings to support a customer base, including commercial aircraft, military fixed-wing aircraft, and military and commercial rotary-wing aircraft.

