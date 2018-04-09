Financial Analysis: Ekso Bionics (EKSO) versus Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ: EKSO) and Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Altra Industrial Motion pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ekso Bionics does not pay a dividend. Altra Industrial Motion pays out 33.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Ekso Bionics and Altra Industrial Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ekso Bionics -396.04% -246.15% -107.72% Altra Industrial Motion 5.87% 15.92% 6.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ekso Bionics and Altra Industrial Motion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ekso Bionics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Altra Industrial Motion 0 2 3 0 2.60

Ekso Bionics presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus price target of $50.60, suggesting a potential upside of 12.20%. Given Ekso Bionics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than Altra Industrial Motion.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ekso Bionics and Altra Industrial Motion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ekso Bionics $7.35 million 11.80 -$29.12 million ($0.89) -1.62 Altra Industrial Motion $876.74 million 1.51 $51.42 million $2.05 22.00

Altra Industrial Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Ekso Bionics. Ekso Bionics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altra Industrial Motion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.7% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Altra Industrial Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ekso Bionics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Altra Industrial Motion shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ekso Bionics has a beta of -0.6, indicating that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altra Industrial Motion has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Altra Industrial Motion beats Ekso Bionics on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, military, and consumer markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Medical Devices, Industrial Sales, and Engineering Services segments. It primarily offers Ekso GT, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries, hemiplegia due to stroke, and lower limb paralysis or weakness. The company's Ekso device is primarily used in a clinic or rehabilitation setting. It also performs research and development work on human exoskeletons and related technologies. The company has a license agreement with Lockheed Martin Corporation to develop products for military applications, as well as with OttoBock Healthcare Products Gmbh. It also has a collaboration with Genesis Rehab Services to study opportunities for incorporating skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Richmond, California. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Magee Rehabilitation Hospital.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a designer, producer and marketer of a range of mechanical power transmission (MPT) components. The Company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes, and Gearing. It manufactures a range of couplings suitable for various industrial and specialty applications. The Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes segment products include brakes and clutches that are used to electronically slow, stop, engage or disengage equipment utilizing electromagnetic friction type connections. The Gearing segment product lines include vertical and horizontal gear drives, speed reducers and increasers, high-speed compressor drives, enclosed custom gear drives, various enclosed gear drive and gear motor configurations, and open gearing products, such as spur, helical, worm and miter/bevel gears. Its products are used to control and transmit power and torque in virtually any industrial application involving movement.

