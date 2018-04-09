Tennant (NYSE:TNC) vs. IDEX (IEX) Head to Head Review

IDEX (NYSE: IEX) and Tennant (NYSE:TNC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of IDEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Tennant shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of IDEX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Tennant shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

IDEX pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Tennant pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. IDEX pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tennant pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. IDEX has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Tennant has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years. Tennant is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDEX and Tennant’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX $2.29 billion 4.64 $337.25 million $4.31 32.20 Tennant $1.00 billion 1.22 -$6.19 million $1.54 44.32

IDEX has higher revenue and earnings than Tennant. IDEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tennant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

IDEX has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tennant has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for IDEX and Tennant, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX 0 8 2 0 2.20 Tennant 0 0 1 0 3.00

IDEX currently has a consensus price target of $134.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.08%. Given IDEX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IDEX is more favorable than Tennant.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX and Tennant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX 14.74% 18.88% 10.18% Tennant -0.62% 9.68% 3.24%

Summary

IDEX beats Tennant on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation (IDEX) operates an applied solutions business that sells pumps, flow meters and other fluidics systems, and components and engineered products. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST) and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). With its segments, as of December 31, 2016, the Company maintained 13 platforms, where it focused on growth and acquisitions. The Company’s FMT segment provides flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural and energy industries. The HST segment designs, produces and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction and drying systems. Its FSDP segment produces firefighting pumps and controls, rescue tools, lifting bags and other components and systems; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices, and precision equipment.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment. It offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions. The company also provides business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions. Its products are used in retail establishments and distribution centers; factories and warehouses; and public venues, such as arenas and stadiums, office buildings, schools and universities, hospitals and clinics, parking lots and streets, and other environments. The company markets its products to contract cleaners, businesses, and various governmental entities through direct sales and service organization, as well as through a network of authorized distributors under the Tennant, Nobles, Green Machines, Alfa Uma Empresa Tennant, IRIS, Superior Anodes, Waterstar, and Orbio brands worldwide. Tennant Company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

