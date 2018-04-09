Head-To-Head Comparison: Kobe Steel (OTCMKTS:KBSTY) versus Its Peers

Kobe Steel (OTCMKTS: KBSTY) is one of 323 public companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Kobe Steel to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Kobe Steel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Kobe Steel has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kobe Steel’s peers have a beta of 0.92, indicating that their average share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kobe Steel and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kobe Steel 0 0 0 0 N/A Kobe Steel Competitors 717 2167 1813 78 2.26

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 1.39%. Given Kobe Steel’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kobe Steel has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kobe Steel and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kobe Steel $15.69 billion -$214.31 million -12.59 Kobe Steel Competitors $13.15 billion $1.07 billion 18.68

Kobe Steel has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Kobe Steel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Kobe Steel and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kobe Steel 3.73% 3.44% 1.12% Kobe Steel Competitors 9.76% 11.19% 4.88%

Summary

Kobe Steel peers beat Kobe Steel on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Kobe Steel Company Profile

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in materials, machinery, and electric power businesses in Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Iron & Steel, Welding, Aluminum & Copper, Machinery, Engineering, Construction Machinery, Electric Power, and Other Businesses segments. The Iron & Steel segment offers steel wire rods and bars, steel plates, steel sheets, pig iron, steel castings and forgings, titanium, and steel powders. The Welding segment provides welding materials, welding systems, high functional materials, and related services. The Aluminum & Copper segment provides aluminum sheets and plates, aluminum extrusions and fabricated products, aluminum castings and forgings, and copper strips and tubes. The Machinery segment offers tire and rubber machinery, plastic processing machinery, advanced technology equipment, metalworking machinery, nonstandard and standard compressors, chemical and energy equipment, nuclear power equipment, and related services. The Engineering segment provides iron making processes, iron ore-pelletizing systems, nuclear power products, chemical weapon destruction services, water treatment, cooling towers, waste treatment and recycling, steel structures and sabo dams, urban transit systems, process equipment, and environmental analysis, as well as upgrades low-rank coal. The Construction Machinery segment offers construction equipment, construction recycling machinery, metal recycling machinery, resource recycling machinery, forestry machinery, crawler and wheel cranes, specialized base machines for civil engineering and foundation works, and work vessels. The Electric Power segment supplies power. The Other Businesses segment is involved in the development, construction, and sale of real estate properties; and material analysis and testing, structural assessment, manufacture, and sale of sputtering targets. Kobe Steel, Ltd. was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

