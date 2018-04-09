RadiSys (RSYS) vs. LightPath Technologies (LPTH) Financial Contrast

RadiSys (NASDAQ: RSYS) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for RadiSys and LightPath Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RadiSys 0 0 5 0 3.00 LightPath Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

RadiSys presently has a consensus target price of $3.60, suggesting a potential upside of 421.74%. LightPath Technologies has a consensus target price of $2.95, suggesting a potential upside of 28.82%. Given RadiSys’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RadiSys is more favorable than LightPath Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares RadiSys and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RadiSys -39.33% -71.41% -20.87% LightPath Technologies 21.23% 27.07% 17.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RadiSys and LightPath Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RadiSys $133.77 million 0.20 -$52.60 million ($0.55) -1.25 LightPath Technologies $28.37 million 2.08 $7.70 million $0.38 6.03

LightPath Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RadiSys. RadiSys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LightPath Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

RadiSys has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of -0.26, meaning that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.6% of RadiSys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of RadiSys shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LightPath Technologies beats RadiSys on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RadiSys

Radisys Corporation (Radisys) is a services acceleration company. The Company’s application aware traffic distribution platforms, real-time media processing products and wireless access technologies enable service providers to virtualize and monetize their networks. The Company’s products and services are organized into two segments: Software-Systems, and Embedded Products and Hardware Services. The Company’s Software-Systems segment consists of three product families: FlowEngine, MediaEngine and CellEngine. Also included in the Software-Systems segment is its Professional Service organization. The Company’s Embedded Products and Hardware Services segment provides customers with hardware based products targeted at the communications and healthcare markets. Products within this segment fall under primary categories, including T-Series Advanced Telecommunications Computing Architecture (ATCA) Platforms, Component Object Model (COM) Express and Rackmount Servers, and Other Products.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. is a manufacturer and integrator of families of precision molded aspheric optics, fiber-optic collimator, GRADIUM glass lenses and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and distributes optical components and assemblies utilizing the optical processes and manufacturing technologies. The Company also performs research and development for optical solutions for the traditional optics markets and communications markets. The Company’s products are incorporated into a range of applications by its customers in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors.

