Financial Analysis: Lundin Mining (LUNMF) & Its Rivals

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS: LUNMF) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Lundin Mining to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Lundin Mining and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundin Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lundin Mining Competitors 301 1021 1234 77 2.41

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 9.25%. Given Lundin Mining’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lundin Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Lundin Mining has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lundin Mining’s rivals have a beta of 5.58, meaning that their average share price is 458% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Lundin Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Lundin Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Lundin Mining pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Metal mining” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 62.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lundin Mining and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lundin Mining $2.08 billion $426.50 million 10.97 Lundin Mining Competitors $5.83 billion $914.34 million 71.16

Lundin Mining’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lundin Mining. Lundin Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lundin Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundin Mining 21.24% 10.91% 6.54% Lundin Mining Competitors -486.45% -23.20% -1.73%

Summary

Lundin Mining rivals beat Lundin Mining on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interest in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex; and 24% interest the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland. The company was formerly known as South Atlantic Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to Lundin Mining Corporation in August 2004. Lundin Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.