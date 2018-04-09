Financial Analysis: PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) and Cleveland BioLabs (CBLI)

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ: PRAH) and Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.2% of PRA Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Cleveland BioLabs shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of PRA Health Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Cleveland BioLabs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PRA Health Sciences and Cleveland BioLabs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Health Sciences 0 1 10 0 2.91 Cleveland BioLabs 0 0 0 0 N/A

PRA Health Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $95.18, suggesting a potential upside of 14.26%. Given PRA Health Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PRA Health Sciences is more favorable than Cleveland BioLabs.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PRA Health Sciences and Cleveland BioLabs’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Health Sciences $2.26 billion 2.35 $86.92 million $3.20 26.03 Cleveland BioLabs $1.94 million 18.02 -$9.70 million N/A N/A

PRA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Cleveland BioLabs.

Risk and Volatility

PRA Health Sciences has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland BioLabs has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PRA Health Sciences and Cleveland BioLabs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Health Sciences 3.85% 22.77% 7.04% Cleveland BioLabs -495.81% -105.10% -83.67%

Summary

PRA Health Sciences beats Cleveland BioLabs on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc., a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services. It also provides strategic solutions, such as embedded, functional services provider, staff augmentation, and custom-built development solutions, as well as commercialization services; and early development services for Phase I and Phase IIa studies, and bioanalytical analysis. The Data Solutions segment offers data, analytics, technology, and consulting solutions to the life sciences market. Its services include targeting and compensation services, and pharmaceutical audit suite; brand analytics, managed markets, commercial effectiveness, and scientific studies/clinical hubs; and technology-enabled products and services. The company conducts clinical trials in the areas of pharmaceutical development, including oncology, central nervous system, inflammation, and infectious diseases. The company was formerly known as PRA Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Health Sciences, Inc. in July 2014. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Cleveland BioLabs

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The company's advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.