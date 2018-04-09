Contrasting Herman Miller (MLHR) & Steelcase (SCS)

Herman Miller (NASDAQ: MLHR) and Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Herman Miller and Steelcase’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Herman Miller $2.28 billion 0.84 $123.90 million $2.16 14.84 Steelcase $3.06 billion 0.53 $80.70 million $0.91 15.27

Herman Miller has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Steelcase. Herman Miller is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Steelcase, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Herman Miller and Steelcase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Herman Miller 5.55% 22.26% 10.20% Steelcase 2.64% 13.66% 6.12%

Risk and Volatility

Herman Miller has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steelcase has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Herman Miller and Steelcase, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Herman Miller 0 0 2 0 3.00 Steelcase 0 2 1 0 2.33

Herman Miller presently has a consensus price target of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.37%. Steelcase has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.11%. Given Herman Miller’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Herman Miller is more favorable than Steelcase.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of Herman Miller shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Steelcase shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Herman Miller shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Steelcase shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Herman Miller pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Steelcase pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Herman Miller pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Steelcase pays out 59.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Steelcase has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Steelcase is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Herman Miller beats Steelcase on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc. is engaged in the research, design, manufacture, sale and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, home furnishings and related services, among others. The Company’s segments include North American Furniture Solutions, which includes the design, manufacture and sale of furniture products for work-related settings, including office, education and healthcare environments, across the United States and Canada; EMEA, Latin America, and Asia Pacific (ELA) Furniture Solutions, which includes the operations associated with the design, manufacture, and sale of furniture products, primarily for work-related settings, in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Latin America and Asia-Pacific geographic regions, among others; Specialty segment, which includes the design, manufacture and sale of furniture products and textiles, and Consumer segment, which includes the sale of modern design furnishings and accessories to third-party retail distributors.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc. manufactures and sells integrated portfolio of furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. The company operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. Its furniture systems portfolio comprises panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, storage, desks, benches, tables, and complementary products, such as worktools. The company's seating products include ergonomic chairs; seating for collaborative or casual settings; and specialty seating for specific vertical markets, such as healthcare and education. Its interior architectural products consist of full and partial height walls and doors. The company also manufactures and sells textiles, wall coverings, and surface imaging solutions for architects and designers; and ceramic steel surfaces primarily for third-party fabricators and distributors for use in static whiteboards and chalkboards. In addition, it provides workplace strategy consulting, lease origination, furniture and asset management, and hosted space services. The company markets and sells its products to corporate, government, healthcare, education, and retail customers under the Steelcase, Coalesse, Designtex, PolyVision, and Turnstone brand names. It distributes its products and services through a network of independent and company-owned dealers, as well as directly to end-use customers. Steelcase Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

