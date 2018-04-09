Head-To-Head Review: W�rtsil� (WRTBY) versus Its Rivals

W�rtsil� (OTCMKTS: WRTBY) is one of 20 public companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare W�rtsil� to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for W�rtsil� and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W�rtsil� 0 0 0 0 N/A W�rtsil� Competitors 100 402 820 25 2.57

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 18.09%. Given W�rtsil�’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe W�rtsil� has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares W�rtsil� and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio W�rtsil� $5.56 billion $433.78 million 40.00 W�rtsil� Competitors $2.33 billion $291.04 million -15.51

W�rtsil� has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. W�rtsil� is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.2% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares W�rtsil� and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W�rtsil� 7.88% 18.16% 7.40% W�rtsil� Competitors -12.13% 4.70% -0.70%

Risk and Volatility

W�rtsil� has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W�rtsil�’s peers have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

W�rtsil� pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. W�rtsil� pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 21.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

W�rtsil� beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

W�rtsil� Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; seismic, rig tensioning, CNG, and high pressure air and gas compressors; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies. It also provides electric propulsion and drives; power generation and distribution systems; navigation, automation, and communication systems; dynamic positioning, safety, and security solutions; and entertainment systems. In addition, the company offers dual fuel, diesel, and low-speed engines, as well as generating sets and auxiliary systems; architectural lighting, audio, broadcast, digital signage, dynamic lighting, and LED display systems; exhaust gas cleaning systems; single stage desalination systems and multi stage flash evaporators; and gas cargo handling, gas recovery, LNG, fuel gas handling, and tank control systems. Further, it provides inert gas systems; hybrid and integrated solutions; gears, propellers, propulsion control systems, rudders, thrusters, and waterjets; shaft generator and shore connection systems; centrifugal, deepwell, firefight, seawater lift, and gas fuel pumps, as well as pump room systems and valves; sonars and naval acoustics; and wet and dry products, as well as designs ferry, fishing, merchant, offshore, tug, and other vessels. Additionally, the company offers electrical and automation, 2 and 4-stroke engine, environmental, seal and bearing, hydro and tidal, industrial, propulsion, and other services. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, special vessel, and navy segments. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

