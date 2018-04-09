Financial Comparison: Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares (LGF.A) vs. Gaia (GAIA)

Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares (NYSE: LGF.A) and Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares and Gaia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares 0 5 10 0 2.67 Gaia 0 0 3 0 3.00

Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares currently has a consensus price target of $34.77, suggesting a potential upside of 23.73%. Gaia has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential upside of 38.45%. Given Gaia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gaia is more favorable than Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares.

Volatility and Risk

Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaia has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares and Gaia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares $3.20 billion 1.85 $14.80 million $0.09 312.22 Gaia $28.29 million 9.68 -$23.27 million ($1.57) -9.97

Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares has higher revenue and earnings than Gaia. Gaia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.2% of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Gaia shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.4% of Gaia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Gaia does not pay a dividend. Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares and Gaia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares 10.22% 9.08% 2.88% Gaia -82.26% -28.29% -24.84%

Summary

Lions Gate Entertainment Co. Class A Voting Shares beats Gaia on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscribers worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming. The company's content on its network is curated into three channels, including Yoga, Transformation, and Seeking Truth; and delivered directly to subscribers through its streaming platform. It complements its produced and owned content through long term, predominately exclusive, and licensing agreements. The company was formerly known as Gaiam, Inc. and changed its name to Gaia, Inc. in July 2016. Gaia, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Louisville, Colorado.

