Financial Comparison: Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) & Goldcorp (GG)

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE: OR) and Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Osisko Gold Royalties has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldcorp has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and Goldcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Gold Royalties -20.24% 1.45% 1.18% Goldcorp 19.22% 3.08% 1.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Osisko Gold Royalties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of Goldcorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Osisko Gold Royalties and Goldcorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Gold Royalties 0 1 4 0 2.80 Goldcorp 0 6 10 1 2.71

Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 103.59%. Goldcorp has a consensus target price of $17.71, suggesting a potential upside of 26.03%. Given Osisko Gold Royalties’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Osisko Gold Royalties is more favorable than Goldcorp.

Dividends

Osisko Gold Royalties pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Goldcorp pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Osisko Gold Royalties pays out 114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Goldcorp pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Goldcorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Osisko Gold Royalties and Goldcorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Gold Royalties $164.41 million 9.18 -$32.78 million $0.14 69.00 Goldcorp $3.42 billion 3.57 $658.00 million $0.40 35.13

Goldcorp has higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Gold Royalties. Goldcorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osisko Gold Royalties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Goldcorp beats Osisko Gold Royalties on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada. The company also has a 100% silver stream on the Mantos Blancos copper mine in Chile. It holds a portfolio of approximately 130 royalties, streams, and precious metal offtakes in North America; and owns rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects primarily in Canada. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Goldcorp Company Profile

Goldcorp Inc. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic. Goldcorp Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.