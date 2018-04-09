Financial Contrast: L’Or�al (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) vs. Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) and L’Or�al (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Procter & Gamble has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L’Or�al has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Procter & Gamble and L’Or�al’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Procter & Gamble $65.06 billion 3.04 $15.33 billion $3.92 20.04 L’Or�al $29.40 billion 4.46 $4.05 billion $1.61 29.11

Procter & Gamble has higher revenue and earnings than L’Or�al. Procter & Gamble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than L’Or�al, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.0% of Procter & Gamble shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of L’Or�al shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Procter & Gamble shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Procter & Gamble and L’Or�al’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procter & Gamble 15.34% 20.66% 8.99% L’Or�al N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Procter & Gamble and L’Or�al, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procter & Gamble 1 8 6 0 2.33 L’Or�al 0 2 2 0 2.50

Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus price target of $84.23, indicating a potential upside of 7.23%. Given Procter & Gamble’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Procter & Gamble is more favorable than L’Or�al.

Dividends

Procter & Gamble pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. L’Or�al pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Procter & Gamble pays out 70.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. L’Or�al pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Procter & Gamble has increased its dividend for 61 consecutive years. Procter & Gamble is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Procter & Gamble beats L’Or�al on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies. It offers products under the brands, such as Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Head & Shoulders, Pantene, Rejoice, Mach3, Prestobarba, Venus, Cascade, Dawn, Febreze, Mr. Clean, Bounty and Charmin.

L’Or�al Company Profile

L'Oréal S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc. The company provides its products under the L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup Professional Makeup, Essie, Niely, Dark and Lovely, Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Kiehl's, Urban Decay, Biotherm, Ralph Lauren, IT Cosmetics, L'Oréal Professionnel, Kérastase, Redken, Matrix, BIolage, Pureology, Decléor, Carita, Vichy, La Roche-Posay, SkinCeuticals, and Roger&Gallet brands. The company sells its products through distribution channels, such as hair salons, mass-market retail channels, perfumeries, supermarkets, pharmacies, drugstores, medispas, branded retail, travel retail and e-commerce. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Clichy, France.

