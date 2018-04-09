Comparing Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) & Its Competitors

Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ: DNKN) is one of 10 public companies in the “Eating & drinking places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Dunkin’ Brands to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of Dunkin’ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of shares of all “Eating & drinking places” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Dunkin’ Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Eating & drinking places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dunkin’ Brands and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dunkin’ Brands 40.77% -190.44% 6.67% Dunkin’ Brands Competitors 2.05% -19.82% 4.86%

Dividends

Dunkin’ Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Dunkin’ Brands pays out 57.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Eating & drinking places” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 56.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Dunkin’ Brands lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Dunkin’ Brands has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dunkin’ Brands’ rivals have a beta of 1.80, indicating that their average share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dunkin’ Brands and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dunkin’ Brands $860.50 million $350.90 million 24.72 Dunkin’ Brands Competitors $3.22 billion $407.13 million 31.37

Dunkin’ Brands’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Dunkin’ Brands. Dunkin’ Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dunkin’ Brands and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dunkin’ Brands 1 8 10 0 2.47 Dunkin’ Brands Competitors 91 430 724 58 2.57

Dunkin’ Brands presently has a consensus target price of $63.68, indicating a potential upside of 6.00%. As a group, “Eating & drinking places” companies have a potential upside of 6.23%. Given Dunkin’ Brands’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dunkin’ Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Dunkin’ Brands rivals beat Dunkin’ Brands on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

Dunkin’ Brands Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes. As of December 30, 2017, the company had 12,538 Dunkin' Donuts points of distribution and 7,982 Baskin-Robbins points of distribution. It franchises restaurants under the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands. The company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

