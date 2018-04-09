Herman Miller (MLHR) versus Deluxe (DLX) Critical Contrast

Herman Miller (NASDAQ: MLHR) and Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Herman Miller and Deluxe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Herman Miller 0 0 2 0 3.00 Deluxe 0 0 1 0 3.00

Herman Miller currently has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.98%. Given Herman Miller’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Herman Miller is more favorable than Deluxe.

Volatility & Risk

Herman Miller has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deluxe has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Herman Miller shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Deluxe shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Herman Miller shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Deluxe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Herman Miller pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Deluxe pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Herman Miller pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Deluxe pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Herman Miller and Deluxe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Herman Miller 5.55% 22.26% 10.20% Deluxe 11.71% 26.80% 11.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Herman Miller and Deluxe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Herman Miller $2.28 billion 0.82 $123.90 million $2.16 14.54 Deluxe $1.97 billion 1.80 $230.15 million $5.27 14.01

Deluxe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Herman Miller. Deluxe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Herman Miller, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Deluxe beats Herman Miller on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc. is engaged in the research, design, manufacture, sale and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, home furnishings and related services, among others. The Company’s segments include North American Furniture Solutions, which includes the design, manufacture and sale of furniture products for work-related settings, including office, education and healthcare environments, across the United States and Canada; EMEA, Latin America, and Asia Pacific (ELA) Furniture Solutions, which includes the operations associated with the design, manufacture, and sale of furniture products, primarily for work-related settings, in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Latin America and Asia-Pacific geographic regions, among others; Specialty segment, which includes the design, manufacture and sale of furniture products and textiles, and Consumer segment, which includes the sale of modern design furnishings and accessories to third-party retail distributors.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers. It also offers Web services, which include logo and Web design; hosting, domain name, and web design services; search engine optimization; marketing programs, including email, mobile, and social media, and other self-service marketing solutions; and fraud protection and security, online and offline payroll services, and electronic checks. In addition, the company provides financial technology solutions larger financial institutions, which comprise data-driven marketing solutions, including outsourced marketing campaign targeting and execution; treasury management solutions comprising accounts receivable processing and remote deposit capture; and digital enablement solutions consisting of loyalty and rewards programs. It operates in the North America, Australia, South America, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Deluxe Check Printers, Incorporated and changed its name to Deluxe Corporation in 1988. Deluxe Corporation was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Shoreview, Minnesota.

