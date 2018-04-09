Head to Head Comparison: Wesco Aircraft (WAIR) vs. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ: KTOS) and Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wesco Aircraft has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Wesco Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kratos Defense & Security Solutions -5.68% 0.73% 0.31% Wesco Aircraft -17.26% 7.42% 2.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Wesco Aircraft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kratos Defense & Security Solutions $751.90 million 1.47 -$42.70 million $0.04 266.75 Wesco Aircraft $1.43 billion 0.73 -$237.34 million $0.59 17.80

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wesco Aircraft. Wesco Aircraft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and Wesco Aircraft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kratos Defense & Security Solutions 0 4 5 0 2.56 Wesco Aircraft 0 5 1 0 2.17

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $13.44, indicating a potential upside of 26.00%. Wesco Aircraft has a consensus target price of $8.88, indicating a potential downside of 15.48%. Given Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is more favorable than Wesco Aircraft.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.8% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Wesco Aircraft shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Wesco Aircraft shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions beats Wesco Aircraft on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services. The Unmanned Systems segment provides unmanned aerial systems, and unmanned ground and seaborne systems. The Public Safety & Security segment designs, engineers, deploys, operates, integrates, maintains, and operates security and surveillance solutions for homeland security, public safety, critical infrastructure, government, and commercial customers. The company serves national security related agencies, the department of defense, intelligence agencies, and classified agencies, as well as international government agencies and domestic and international commercial customers. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Wesco Aircraft

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in the North America and internationally. Its services comprise traditional distribution, management of supplier relationships, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management services, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics programs, and point-of-use inventory management. The company supplies approximately 565,000 active stock-keeping units, including hardware, chemicals, electronic components, bearings, tools, and machined parts. Its hardware products comprise blind fasteners, panel fasteners, bolts and screws, clamps, hi lok pins and collars, hydraulic fittings, inserts, lockbolts and collars, nuts, rivets, springs, valves, and washers; and chemicals, comprise adhesives, sealants and tapes, lubricants, oil and grease, paints and coatings, industrial gases, coolants and metalworking fluids, and cleaners and cleaning solvents. The company's electronic components include connectors, relays, switches, wires and cables, circuit breakers, interconnect accessories, and lighted products; bearings consist of airframe control bearings, rod ends, spherical bearings, ball bearings, precision and roller bearings, and bushings; and machined parts and other products comprise brackets, milled parts, shims, stampings, turned parts, and welded assemblies. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. is also involved in the installation of various products comprising air and hydraulic tools, as well as drill motors; provision of maintenance and repair services for tools; and rental or lease of tools. It serves airline-affiliated and independent maintenance, repair, and overhaul providers; and original equipment manufacturers and their subcontractors, as well as customers in the automotive, energy, health care, industrial, pharmaceutical, and space sectors. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

