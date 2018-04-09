Financial Review: C&J Energy Services (CJ) vs. Its Rivals

C&J Energy Services (NYSE: CJ) is one of 31 public companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare C&J Energy Services to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares C&J Energy Services and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio C&J Energy Services $1.64 billion N/A -184.29 C&J Energy Services Competitors $3.85 billion $113.38 million -5.44

C&J Energy Services’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than C&J Energy Services. C&J Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares C&J Energy Services and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&J Energy Services N/A N/A N/A C&J Energy Services Competitors -4.61% -0.23% -1.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for C&J Energy Services and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C&J Energy Services 0 1 13 0 2.93 C&J Energy Services Competitors 237 1126 1710 75 2.52

C&J Energy Services presently has a consensus price target of $39.67, suggesting a potential upside of 53.75%. As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 28.36%. Given C&J Energy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe C&J Energy Services is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of C&J Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.8% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

C&J Energy Services beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About C&J Energy Services

C&J Energy Services, Inc. is a completion and production services company, which provides well construction, well completions and well services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through three segments: Completion Services, Well Support Services and Other Services. The Company also manufactures, repairs and refurbishes equipment used in the oilfield services industry. It operates in various North American onshore basins. Its Completion Services segment includes the hydraulic fracturing services, cased-hole wireline services, coiled tubing services and other well stimulation services. Its Well Support Services segment includes services, including rig services, fluid management services and other special well site services. Other services segment includes directional drilling services, equipment manufacturing and repair, specialty chemicals sales, research and technology, and the Middle East operations, as well as cementing services.

