Critical Analysis: Dollar Tree (DLTR) & Its Peers

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) is one of 12 publicly-traded companies in the “Variety stores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Dollar Tree to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dollar Tree and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dollar Tree $22.25 billion $1.71 billion 20.31 Dollar Tree Competitors $65.63 billion $1.74 billion 21.31

Dollar Tree’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dollar Tree. Dollar Tree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Dollar Tree has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dollar Tree’s competitors have a beta of 0.89, suggesting that their average share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dollar Tree and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dollar Tree 0 7 19 1 2.78 Dollar Tree Competitors 163 1263 1690 90 2.53

Dollar Tree currently has a consensus target price of $107.64, indicating a potential upside of 9.03%. As a group, “Variety stores” companies have a potential upside of 5.51%. Given Dollar Tree’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Dollar Tree is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.9% of Dollar Tree shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Dollar Tree shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Variety stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dollar Tree and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dollar Tree 7.71% 18.68% 7.28% Dollar Tree Competitors 3.76% 15.00% 6.64%

Summary

Dollar Tree beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise. This segment operates under the under the Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, as well as 11 distribution centers in the United States and 2 in Canada, and a store support center in Chesapeake, Virginia. The Family Dollar segment operates general merchandise discount retail stores that offer consumable merchandise, which comprise food, tobacco, health and beauty aids, household chemicals, paper products, hardware and automotive supplies, diapers, batteries, and pet food and supplies; and home products, including housewares, home décor, and giftware, as well as domestics, such as blankets, sheets, and towels. It also provides apparel and accessories merchandise comprising clothing, fashion accessories, and shoes; and seasonal and electronics merchandise, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise, as well as personal electronics that comprise pre-paid cellular phones and services, stationery and school supplies, and toys. This segment operates under the Family Dollar brand, 11 distribution centers, and a store support center in Matthews, North Carolina. As of March 1, 2018, the company operated 14,835 stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia, and 5 Canadian provinces. Dollar Tree, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Chesapeake, Virginia.

