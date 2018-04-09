Financial Review: Fission Uranium (FCUUF) & Southern Copper (SCCO)

Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) and Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of Southern Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Southern Copper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Copper and Fission Uranium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Copper 10.95% 11.57% 5.33% Fission Uranium N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southern Copper and Fission Uranium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Copper $6.65 billion 6.36 $728.50 million $1.00 54.72 Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$7.80 million N/A N/A

Southern Copper has higher revenue and earnings than Fission Uranium.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Southern Copper and Fission Uranium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Copper 2 3 3 0 2.13 Fission Uranium 0 0 1 0 3.00

Southern Copper currently has a consensus price target of $45.40, indicating a potential downside of 17.03%. Fission Uranium has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 314.94%. Given Fission Uranium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Southern Copper.

Volatility and Risk

Southern Copper has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fission Uranium has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Southern Copper pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Fission Uranium does not pay a dividend. Southern Copper pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Southern Copper beats Fission Uranium on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation is an integrated copper producer. It produces copper and, in the production process, obtains several by-products, including molybdenum, silver, zinc, sulfuric acid and other metals. Its segments include the Peruvian operations, the Mexican open-pit operations and the Mexican underground mining operations segment identified as the IMMSA unit. The Peruvian operations segment includes the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes, and the smelting and refining plants, including a metals plant industrial railroad and port facilities that service both mines. The Mexican open-pit operations segment includes the La Caridad and Buenavista mine complexes, and the smelting and refining plants, including a metals plant and a copper rod plant, and support facilities that service both mines. As of December 31, 2016, the Mexican underground mining operations segment included five underground mines that produce zinc, copper, silver and gold, a coal mine and a zinc refinery.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp., an exploration company, acquires, evaluates, and develops uranium properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

