Nexvet Biopharma (NVET) vs. Relypsa (RLYP) Critical Contrast

Nexvet Biopharma (NASDAQ: NVET) and Relypsa (NASDAQ:RLYP) are both companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.4% of Nexvet Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 37.0% of Nexvet Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nexvet Biopharma and Relypsa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexvet Biopharma 0 1 0 0 2.00 Relypsa 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nexvet Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $6.72, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Nexvet Biopharma’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nexvet Biopharma is more favorable than Relypsa.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nexvet Biopharma and Relypsa’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexvet Biopharma N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Relypsa N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Nexvet Biopharma and Relypsa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexvet Biopharma N/A -102.72% -89.82% Relypsa -1,601.53% -227.26% -115.06%

Summary

Nexvet Biopharma beats Relypsa on 6 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nexvet Biopharma Company Profile

Nexvet Biopharma public limited company is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming the therapeutic market for companion animals by developing and commercializing species-specific biologics. The Company’s platform technology, which it refers to as PETization, is an algorithmic approach that enables the Company to create monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) a type of biologic, that are designed to be recognized as self or native by an animal’s immune system, a property referred to as 100% species-specificity. PETization is designed to build upon the safety and efficacy data from clinically tested human therapies to create new therapies for companion animals. Biologics generally include mAbs, which are targeted antibodies derived from identical (clonal) cells. The Company’s advanced product candidates are in pivotal-phase development: ranevetmab (or NV-01) and frunevetmab (or NV-02).

Relypsa Company Profile

Relypsa, Inc. is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of polymer-based medicines. The Company’s technology platform includes a high-throughput chemistry process, enabling the Company to explore various potential polymer medicines for each disease it seeks to address. Its polymers are non-absorbed, meaning they act within the gastrointestinal tract and do not get absorbed into the bloodstream or other parts of the body. Its polymer technology may be able to address many health conditions in need of viable treatment options. Its VELTASSA (patiromer) for oral suspension is a commercialized medicine resulting from its polymer technology platform. VELTASSA is a potassium binder approved for the treatment of hyperkalemia. Available in powder form, VELTASSA is mixed with water and taken daily. VELTASSA’s spherical beads bind to potassium in exchange for calcium, primarily in the colon.

