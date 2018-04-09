Reviewing Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) & PC Tel (PCTI)

PC Tel (NASDAQ: PCTI) and Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PC Tel and Energous’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PC Tel $91.44 million 1.40 $3.82 million $0.10 70.60 Energous $1.15 million 365.59 -$49.37 million ($2.31) -7.23

PC Tel has higher revenue and earnings than Energous. Energous is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PC Tel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.0% of PC Tel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Energous shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of PC Tel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Energous shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PC Tel pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Energous does not pay a dividend. PC Tel pays out 220.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PC Tel and Energous, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PC Tel 0 1 2 0 2.67 Energous 0 0 3 0 3.00

PC Tel presently has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 15.68%. Energous has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 133.39%. Given Energous’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Energous is more favorable than PC Tel.

Profitability

This table compares PC Tel and Energous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PC Tel 4.09% 2.15% 1.86% Energous -4,278.77% -312.80% -248.87%

Volatility and Risk

PC Tel has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energous has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PC Tel beats Energous on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PC Tel

PCTEL, Inc. (PCTEL) delivers telecom solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The RF Solutions segment develops and provides test equipment, software and engineering services for wireless networks. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers antennas and site solutions for wireless networks globally. PCTEL antennas and site solutions support networks across the world, including Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) for oil, gas and utilities, fleet management, industrial operations, healthcare, small cell and network timing deployment, defense, public safety, education and broadband access. Its SeeGull flex scanning receivers are used around the world for indoor and drive test applications, including baseline testing, acceptance testing, spectrum clearing, troubleshooting and network optimization. PCTEL provides wireless network testing, commissioning, optimization, design, integration and consulting services.

About Energous

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control. The company was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. Energous Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

