Reviewing Solutia (SOA) and Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Solutia (NYSE: SOA) and Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) are both companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Solutia and Hawkins, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solutia 0 0 0 0 N/A Hawkins 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Solutia and Hawkins’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solutia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hawkins $483.59 million 0.72 $22.55 million N/A N/A

Hawkins has higher revenue and earnings than Solutia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.4% of Hawkins shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Hawkins shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hawkins pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Solutia does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Solutia and Hawkins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solutia N/A N/A N/A Hawkins 6.53% 7.94% 4.22%

Summary

Hawkins beats Solutia on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solutia

Solutia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a global manufacturer of performance materials and specialty chemicals used in a range of consumer and industrial applications, including interlayers and aftermarket film for automotive and architectural glass; chemicals that promote safety and durability in tires, and encapsulants, coatings and specialty chemicals used in a variety of electronic, industrial and energy solutions. The Company operates in three segments: Advanced Interlayers; Performance Films; and Technical Specialties. On November 23, 2011, the Company acquired Southwall Technologies Inc. (Southwall). In April 2011, the Company sold its Santoweb and Vocol businesses to Rhein Chemie, a wholly owned subsidiary of LANXESS AG.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc. blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and specialty ingredients primarily in the United States. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services primarily to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, plating, and power generation industries. This segment primarily offers acids, alkalis, and industrial and food-grade salts. It also receives, stores, and distributes various chemicals in bulk quantities, including liquid caustic soda, sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, phosphoric acid, potassium hydroxide, and aqua ammonia. In addition, this segment manufactures sodium hypochlorite, and agricultural products, as well as certain food-grade products comprising liquid phosphate, lactates, and other blended products; repackages water treatment and bulk industrial chemicals; and performs custom blending of certain chemicals, and contract and private label bleach packaging. The Water Treatment segment provides chemicals, equipment, and solutions for potable water, municipal and industrial wastewater, industrial process water, and non-residential swimming pool water. The Health and Nutrition segment provides ingredient distribution, processing, and formulation solutions to manufacturers of nutraceutical, functional food and beverage, personal care, dietary supplement, and other nutritional food and health and wellness products. Its products portfolio includes minerals, botanicals and herbs, vitamins and amino acids, excipients, joint products, sweeteners, and enzymes. Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota.

