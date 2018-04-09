Comparing Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) & Xylem (XYL)

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) and Xylem (NYSE:XYL) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Deere & Company and Xylem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deere & Company 1 6 12 0 2.58 Xylem 0 3 8 0 2.73

Deere & Company currently has a consensus target price of $171.04, indicating a potential upside of 17.65%. Xylem has a consensus target price of $73.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.18%. Given Deere & Company’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Deere & Company is more favorable than Xylem.

Dividends

Deere & Company pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Xylem pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xylem pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Xylem has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Deere & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Xylem shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Deere & Company shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Xylem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Deere & Company has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xylem has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Deere & Company and Xylem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deere & Company 4.57% 27.18% 3.76% Xylem 7.03% 17.95% 6.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deere & Company and Xylem’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deere & Company $29.74 billion 1.58 $2.16 billion $6.68 21.76 Xylem $4.71 billion 2.88 $331.00 million $2.40 31.42

Deere & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Xylem. Deere & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xylem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Xylem beats Deere & Company on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts. The construction and forestry segment provides a line of construction equipment, and forestry machines and attachments available in the world. The construction and forestry segment is also engaged in providing fleet management telematics solutions. The financial services segment primarily finances sales and leases by the Company dealers of new and used agriculture and turf equipment and construction and forestry equipment. The financial services segment also provides wholesale financing to dealers of the foregoing equipment, finances retail revolving charge accounts and offers extended equipment warranties.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc. is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment. It has three business segments, which include Water Infrastructure, Applied Water and Sensus. Water Infrastructure focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water, offering a range of products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems. Applied Water serves the uses of water and focuses on the residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural markets. The Sensus segment’s products include metering, networked communications, measurement and control technologies, software and services, including cloud-based analytics, remote monitoring and data management.

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.