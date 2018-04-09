Contrasting Ctrip (CTRP) & Burberry (BURBY)

Burberry (OTCMKTS: BURBY) and Ctrip (NASDAQ:CTRP) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Burberry and Ctrip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burberry N/A N/A N/A Ctrip 8.00% 2.64% 1.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Burberry and Ctrip’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burberry $3.62 billion 2.73 $374.93 million $1.01 23.36 Ctrip $4.15 billion 5.55 $329.22 million $0.59 75.93

Burberry has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ctrip. Burberry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ctrip, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Burberry has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ctrip has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Burberry pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Ctrip does not pay a dividend. Burberry pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Burberry and Ctrip, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burberry 1 0 4 0 2.60 Ctrip 0 7 9 0 2.56

Burberry presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.22%. Ctrip has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.77%. Given Ctrip’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ctrip is more favorable than Burberry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Burberry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of Ctrip shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Ctrip shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ctrip beats Burberry on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Burberry Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells luxury goods under the Burberry brand for men, women, and children. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers product in the categories of apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, as well as eyewear and watches. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. It markets its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts, as well as an online platform Burberry.com; and third-party wholesale customers, instore and online. The company operates 209 mainline stores, 200 concession stores, 60 outlets, and 48 franchise stores. It operates in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Americas. Burberry Group plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Ctrip Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates as an agent for hotel-related transactions; sells air tickets; and other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and flight dynamics. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized tours and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, and buses, as well as car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services; and sells Property Management System, as well as provides related maintenance services. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

