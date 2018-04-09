Head to Head Review: STR (STRI) versus Raven Industries (RAVN)

STR (OTCMKTS: STRI) and Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for STR and Raven Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STR 0 0 0 0 N/A Raven Industries 0 1 2 0 2.67

Raven Industries has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.86%. Given Raven Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Raven Industries is more favorable than STR.

Dividends

Raven Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. STR does not pay a dividend. Raven Industries pays out 45.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

STR has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Raven Industries has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares STR and Raven Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STR -37.72% -17.99% -15.04% Raven Industries 10.87% 15.29% 12.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.1% of Raven Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of STR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Raven Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares STR and Raven Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STR $13.54 million 0.46 -$5.10 million N/A N/A Raven Industries $377.32 million 3.29 $41.02 million $1.14 30.44

Raven Industries has higher revenue and earnings than STR.

Summary

Raven Industries beats STR on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STR

STR Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a provider of encapsulants to the solar industry. Encapsulant is a component used to protect solar cells and hold solar modules together. The Company has developed ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA)-based encapsulants for use in commercial solar module manufacturing. The Company’s encapsulant formulations offer a range of properties and processing attributes, including various curing times and temperatures that align with the requirements of its customers’ individual lamination processes and module constructions. The Company’s formulations can be used in both crystalline silicon and thin-film modules. The Company operates production facilities in Llanera, Asturias, Spain and Shajiabang, Changshu, Jiangsu Province, China. It has a total annual production capacity of approximately 5.1 gigawatts. Its customers are solar module manufacturers located mainly in North America, Europe and Asia.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc. is a diversified technology company providing a range of products to customers within the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction and defense markets. The Company operates through three segments: Applied Technology Division (Applied Technology), Engineered Films Division (Engineered Films) and Aerostar Division (Aerostar). The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells and services precision agriculture products and information management tools for growers. The Engineered Films segment produces plastic films and sheeting for energy, agricultural, construction, geomembrane and industrial applications. The Aerostar segment designs and manufactures products, including balloons, tethered aerostats and radar processing systems. It conducts business through its subsidiaries, including Aerostar International, Inc. (Aerostar), Vista Research, Inc. (Vista), Raven International Holding Company BV (Raven Holdings) and Raven Industries Canada, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for STR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.